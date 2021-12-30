This Is What Trauma Denial Looks Like And Why It Is Important To Address
By Swarnakshi Sharma
calmsage.com
5 days ago
Recovering from trauma is a slow and gradual process but it is possible. You may find the first step in your recovery hard to take but no matter how difficult the first step may be, no matter how many painful memories it brings, we need to confront them. However,...
The ongoing pandemic and the isolation at home may mean you and your children are feeling the effects of the “survival brain.” During times of crisis, chaos, and traumatic experiences we enter “survival mode.”. Normally, our prefrontal cortex, or the thinking brain, handles executive problem solving, organization,...
Social anxiety is more than just shyness or a lack of self-esteem. Social anxiety disorder also known as social phobia, is a type of anxiety disorder that causes extreme fear in social settings. Symptoms may include excessive fear of situations in which one may be judged, worry about embarrassment or...
Just like your physical body changes as you get older, so do your mental health needs. Think about it: What you stressed about in your 20s likely won't be the same issues causing you concern in your 60s, which is why it's important to consider the connection between aging and mental health.
It is difficult enough for parents to raise children while struggling with their mental health; add to that the lasting effects that the parent’s battle can have on children, and mental illness becomes a double-edged sword. According to Vinita Mehta Ph.D., Ed.M., in an article for Psychology Today, almost...
Mentally strong people have good habits. They can control their emotions, ideas, and behaviors in ways that position them for life success. Here are the top 9 behaviors of mentally strong people, which you may emulate if you want to improve your mental strength.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new list is out of the symptoms you’re likely to feel if you’ve been infected with the newer omicron variant of COVID-19. You might be likely at first to dismiss it as the common cold. While it appears many of the initial symptoms...
THE Omicron variant is continuing to spread across the UK and medics have urged the NHS to change it's official symptoms. Experts have advised that symptoms are different to those seen in other variants that have been circulating. Throughout the pandemic we have been advised to look out for a...
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
Up to 62 percent of women over 50 are low in vitamin D, which is produced when sun hits. Here’s how it can help boost immunity and protect against illnesses, including breakthrough Covid-19 infections. With the new Omicron variant sweeping the nation, even for fully vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to get a little extra help in the immunity department!
COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It doesn’t seem to take long for symptoms of COVID’s latest variant, Omicron, to start showing up. While it’s taken around four or five days...
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
A rare "mermaid birth" has taken place for baby Rio Petrie Martins on Thursday, December 16, surprising the midwives who attended to his mother, Jennifer Petrie, who never felt her water break while she was in labor. Petrie, from Southport in the U.K., was shocked to see Rio coming out...
CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those are now some of the primary indicators of Covid too.On Thursday, 23 December, researchers behind the ZOE Covid study warned that those...
A GOAT has given birth to a “humanoid kid” with baby-like features, which some locals see as a “sign from God”. The animal gave birth to the deformed kid in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha constituency in the north-eastern state of Assam, India. Villagers queued...
The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
