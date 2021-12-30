ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Know What’s Next? These Pinterest Trends Are Going To Rock In 2022

By Neha Jamil
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinterest has issued its yearly trends analysis, there are enough fashion ideas to keep you going in the coming year. Its social media network, which is really the go-to online platform for fashionistas looking for...

In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Vogue

4 Exciting Things To Know About What’s Next In Skincare

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Back when the term “unprecedented times” seemed wildly imaginative, if we’d asked our hypothetical crystal balls, “What is the future of skincare?” the...
SKIN CARE
#Fashion Trends#Pinterest#Pearls
T3.com

2022 trends: what's coming next for your favourite outdoor tech?

The main issue in the world of outdoor tech this past year has not just been the excitement of products themselves, but maintaining a sufficient amount of stock in the supply chain, as well as having all the component parts in the right place at the right time to construct the devices in the first place. Even the world’s biggest e-tailer has more often than not displayed the message 'stock expected soon'.
ELECTRONICS
thezoereport.com

Maximalism Isn’t Going Anywhere In 2022 — Here Are The Trends To Know

In a time where there was little to rejoice about, the clothing of 2020 was beautifully imaginative and celebratory. Without the usual water-cooler chitchat, statement collars and novelty sweaters were ways to put a smile on your coworker’s face during Zoom meetings. Trips to the grocery store became opportunities to dress to the nines just for the sake of style. Laden with turmoil and uncertainty, dressing up became a mood-boosting panacea, of sorts, that reminded people of fashion’s joyful potential. And judging by the prevalence of vivacious winter trends, maximalist outfits will undeniably be the norm in 2022, too. On the precipice of a new year, turmoil certainly isn’t over — and neither is the consequent, uninhibited fashion phenomenon it inspired.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

43 Genius Products On Amazon That Solve Your Beauty Dilemmas

If you're lucky, it's rare that you run into an epic beauty dilemma on a daily basis. There are a select few whose lives are not marred by heat damage, an unintentionally shiny forehead, or smudged liner on a first date. But if you can't bumble through your day without smearing your lipstick or breaking a nail, you might find yourself constantly on the hunt for genius products that solve my beauty dilemmas. And luckily, Amazon is a one-stop-shop for these exact kinds of products.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

2014 Tumblr Grunge Is Back. Here’s What You Need to Know About the Trend.

Missing your Dr. Martens and chunky platform shoes? Us too. Luckily, these trends from the mid-2000s appear to be making a comeback, as certain style and culture moments from this era come back in vogue. In general, 2014 Tumblr aesthetics are making their rounds in the fashion world once again, following a classic trend cycle pattern. Now, micro trends like maximalism and clowncore are back in. Pop rock and indie music like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 as well as grunge fashion trends once all culminated on Tumblr. In fact, the app is practically synonymous with these style and culture moments...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
The Independent

Plus-size model claims fashion industry puts ‘slim models in fat suits’ in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after she shared a fashion industry “secret” on TikTok.Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear “padding” in order to appear in ads wearing clothes larger than her size.Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing size 10/12 (EU38/40), between two to three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.But she is sometimes booked by brands that carry clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

32 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MAKEUP
vivaglammagazine.com

Why a Gown May Be Your Best Party Look Choice for 2022

As you know, a gown is a fashion staple, and a lot of women choose to wear a gown for parties due to various reasons. To give you a better view, here are some reasons a gown is the best party look choice for 2022. 1. It’s Perfect for Cold...
APPAREL
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION

