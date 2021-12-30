Pets, Pets, Pets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLate on Christmas Eve, I came home after celebrating with family to find “The Gift of the Microchips” sitting on my stoop. During the holiday rush, typically traditional packages including fruit, flowers and candy arrived. But none were as festive or familiar as this delivery of 100 precious microchips in a...

HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Pet of the Week: Trixie

My name is Trixie, and I am an 8-month-old female hound mix, who will grow to be around 40 pounds, looking for my furever home. I have so much energy that I love to get out by running and playing in the yard and playing tug of war. I can go on hikes, runs, but I would even be content hanging out with you on the couch.
PETS
mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week: Shaker and Dora

Shaker may not be the youngest at the shelter, but he is one of the cuddliest! Shaker came to us with his housemate, Lucy, after their previous owner, unfortunately, passed away. Shaker hasn’t lost his happy and affectionate spirit despite these sad circumstances. With his graying face and soulful eyes, he’s got all the best qualities of a senior dog: mellow, easygoing, respectful, and fully housebroken! Shaker would love to retire to a nice cozy dog bed with someone to give him endless ear scratches and belly rubs. Shaker still enjoys daily walks (of the short and sweet variety) despite his age. When it comes to other dogs, Shaker fully embraces the senior community. He gets along with older, mellow dogs but can be a grumpy old man when approached by young and energetic dogs. He also tends not to enjoy the company of younger children. Shaker would make the perfect companion for someone who appreciates a slower lifestyle!
MENDOCINO, CA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Nexus!. He is an adorable...
MIDLAND, TX
State
Kentucky State
KFVS12

Adopting pets as Christmas gifts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may be thinking about adopting a pet as a gift for the holidays, but that furry member comes with a lot of responsibility. “Around the holidays people are always a little bit more interested in adding a furry family member to their household.”. A...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pet of the Week: Piper

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s featured pet is 8-year-old cat Piper. She starts out shy, but when she gets comfortable, she’s very sweet and affectionate. She enjoys pets and can be a purring machine. A quiet home with no other animals or children would be best suited...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alfredo

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is the very special Alfredo, a rescue who had a tough start and needs a new lease on life with his forever family. “Alfredo. This sweet boy arrived from a shelter in Avenal skinny, too scared to be pet, injured and sick. To say he’s been through a lot is an understatement. This week his tail finally wagged and he ran to me instead of from me. I tell him everyday what a good boy he is and it’s because of dogs like him, I go to work everyday. Don’t overlook the shy dogs, that’s where the “extra” special angels hide.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Homer News

Pets of the Week: Rambo and Precious

Rambo, age 7.5 years, and Precious, age 8.5 years, are quite the pair. They have lived together for most of their lives. Though they’re not considered a bonded pair, they are considered very close. If possible we’ll try to adopt them out together, but we’re open to other options. They’re both relaxed, affectionate and oh-so-easy on the eyes. Without a doubt, they will fill your heart and home with love and entertainment. Please call us to set up an appointment to meet them. You won’t regret it.
ANIMALS
southhillenterprise.com

LCSPCA Pet of the Week: Sancho

This is Sancho, a 3 year old, 70lb. Lab mix who came to us as a transfer from the county pound on 9/13/21. A lovable bear of a dog, he is sweet as honey, gentle as mist, undeniably handsome, and utterly charming. He has bold energy, loves to run, and is very strong. Sancho has had a bit of trouble with his skin, but is now on Bravecto, which usually works wonders with allergies, etc. He also came in heartworm positive, but has successfully completed treatment for that. Sancho has handled his medical issues with grace and stamina and is a wonderful soul, worthy of a loving home. He is neutered and vaccinated. Sancho is a pure delight! You can always count on a Lab to be forever young at heart, playful and good with kids. Sancho enjoys toys and stuffed animals and acts very silly sometimes. To adopt, call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
CLARKSVILLE, VA
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week...Lucca and Jerry

Lucca is approximately 1 year old Shepherd and Great Pyrenees mix. Adoption fee includes neuter, rabies shot, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Meet Jerry!. We rescued Jerry from a high kill shelter in Arkansas, and if...
PETS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora PETS Searching For Volunteers

A non profit organization in Panora is searching for volunteers. Panora PETS (Protecting Even The Strays) Volunteer Marianna Reeves says they’re dependent on volunteers and foster homes. Reeves addresses a common concern that people have when it comes to volunteering at an animal shelter. “So many folks will say,...
PANORA, IA
theleadernews.com

New Year, new pet?

I would really like to get a new pet in 2022, but I’m just not sure if I’m quite ready yet. How will I know if it’s the right time to get a pet?. I applaud you for carefully considering this idea because many people haphazardly get a pet and then regret it. This is often how pets end up in shelters because people misjudge what it takes to be a responsible pet owner. So, good news -- you’re already a responsible future pet owner just for thinking about this in a logical manner. Kudos to you!
PETS
Gilmer Mirror

Pets fur People Pet of the Week – Flash

Are you looking for an active high energy dog? Pets Fur People has the dog for you. His name is Flash. Flash is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Flash is 8 months old and weighs 40 pounds. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Flash would thrive as a member of an active family. He is playful and very friendly. Flash will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Flash call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
99.5 WKDQ

Stocking Stuffers For Your Pets

I love dumping out a stocking on Christmas morning or ripping into a holiday gift for my furry best friend! Whether you have a cat, a dog or a bearded dragon- it feels good giving your little buddy a present! So here's a list of easy and affordable stocking stuffers and little gifts to make the holidays bright for even the smallest members of your family!
PETS
whidbeynewstimes.com

Pet whispering

After a near-death experience, South Whidbey resident Maureen Belle decided to shift her focus in life to what she loves best: communicating with animals. She currently offers sessions for people to understand what their pets are saying, which can be as nuanced as each animal is unique. Fifteen years ago,...
PETS
thefmextra.com

Cherishing Pets’ Memories

If pets are a much-loved part of your family, you have known the joy of your lives together … right up to the darkest hour when you must say goodbye. Kathi Bruggeman still remembers the first heart-wrenching moment when she and her family had to say goodbye to her first cat, Cougar. “Through the years, pets become so much a part of your family,” she says. “Your kids grow up and leave home for lives of their own, but pets remain with you for their entire lives. They need a lot of care, and give a lot of love. They become a part of our whole being.”
MOORHEAD, MN
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week..Kira and Taysia

Kira is just under is 1 year old and is a golden retriever and husky mix. She is medium in size. Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, heartworm test, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Taysia is...
PETS
cbs2iowa.com

Holiday pet adoption tips

Many new pets will be, "home for holidays," this year after finding their fur-ever home. A new dog or cat is always a Christmas morning highlight under the tree. There are some things you should think about before a spur of the spirit purchase or adoption. Make sure you have...
PETS
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces 'Pets of the Week'

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Sabrina, a young adult spayed female blue pit bull is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “Come meet Sabrina,” shelter officials said. “Sabrina loves humans and has the biggest smile. She has a tendency to play a little rough, but once she gets in a home with a regular routine and exercise, and lots of love, we know she will learn to play more calmly and learn her boundaries. Once Sabrina gets her extra energy out, she is very cuddly. She loves to be petted and to give hugs. Treats and tennis balls are near the top of her Christmas wish list, just below a forever home with a family to give lots of love. Sabrina had entropion when she came in, but it was fixed with a minor surgery. Now she is fully recovered. Sabrina needs a very special home where she will be the only animal and can be spoiled rotten.”
PETS
republictimes.net

Rubble | Pet of the Week

Rubble is a handsome and friendly guy. He is good with dogs, cats, and kids. He is an affectionate cuddle bug and likes being pet and receiving tummy rubs. This sweet guy is housebroken and crate trained even though he would rather sleep on the couch. Rubble is a great dog and would love a new family for Christmas!
PETS

