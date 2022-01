Oxford is a city still reeling from the tragic school shooting that took the lives of 4 students, but Ava Swiss is using her singing talent to help the city Rise Up. Ava is an Oxford resident, and like the rest of the community, she was devastated by the tragedy that happened at the high school. Ava has been an active member of the community and school, singing the national anthem at Oxford games over the last couple of years.

