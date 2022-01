Stats: 25 tackles, five for loss, 2½ sacks, two pass break-ups, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries. The Badgers had the No. 1 rushing defense for much of the season and a significant reason that was able to happen was the play of nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though he didn’t rack up tackles for loss or sacks this season, his impact on the unit was acknowledged by everyone. Offensive lines paid attention to him and made sure they had two bodies to block him.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO