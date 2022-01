Donna Kay McIntosh age 60 of Clarksville went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Dr. Roger Freeman and Dr. Ronny Raines officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

