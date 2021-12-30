US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Millions of Americans as young as 12 could soon be able to get a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, after the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has authorized third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot for that age group. The FDA also said it would allow for children as young as 5 with compromised immune systems to get an additional shot. And the agency shortened the amount of time between a person’s second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and being eligible for a booster to five months instead of six months for all age groups. “Based on the FDA’s assessment of currently available data, a booster dose of the currently authorized vaccines may help provide better protection,” especially against the Omicron variant, said Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccines official. READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM

KIDS ・ 16 HOURS AGO