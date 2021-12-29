ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Accused In Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run That Killed 2 Children, Sean Greer Causes Court Disturbance

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2mvE_0dZCDzSp00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Wilton Manors that struck six children, killing two, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces a number of charges including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, failing to remain at an accident involving death, failing to remain at an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license that caused a death or serious injury, and probation violation.

Greer’s license was suspended in 2016.

During his court appearance, he was given a “no bond hold” because of two probation violations. He caused a bit of a disturbance, knocked over a podium, and was led away by deputies.

“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” Judge Joseph Murphy said during the video hearing.

A bailiff can be heard saying, “Your honor he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.”

WATCH: Sean Greer Disturbance During Bond Court Appearance

Using a bumper left behind after the crash and a partial VIN, investigators said they found Greer’s damaged 2009 Honda Accord Parked at his girlfriend’s home around the corner from the crash scene.

Greer told her not to tell the police who the car belonged to if they asked, according to his arrest report.

Detectives said during questioning Greer confessed to his involvement.

“If he had done the right thing and just stopped and rendered aid, he perhaps would have been in violation of his probation. He certainly would have been in violation of driving without a drivers license, but he wouldn’t be facing the more serious charge here that involves leaving the scene of an accident where someone is injured or where someone has died,” explained David Weinsten, a partner at Jones Walker LLP and a former state and federal prosecutor. He offered his insight to CBS 4.

“That’s the most serious charge pending against him right now, and one for which he faces up to 30 years in jail, and for each of the individuals who have died, a four year minimum mandatory sentence,” he continued. “That’s not to say those are the only charges that will be filed. After police complete their investigation, they will, perhaps, add a vehicular homicide charge to this matter.”

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded on Monday afternoon when a driver attempted to speed around a county bus near the 2400 block NW 9 Avenue.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. It then fled the area.

Rhome Orismo saw it happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Two children remain in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one was released.

“A lady was out here hollering and screaming at my car, and I came out and thought something was wrong,” said neighbor Freddie Pinckney. “She was saying that was her baby that got killed in the accident.”

One person who lives in the area said speed has long been a problem on that road.

“It’s a busy highway. What do we to do to prevent this from happening to any more of the kids?” she said.

She said her Christmas wishes have turned to condolences, as she remembered the last thing she said to one of the little girls.

“I had said ‘Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.’ And look. In a wink, anything can happen.”

Wilton Manors Crisis Response Team will be available on Thursday, December 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagen Park. They’re making themselves available to community members who may have witnessed this horrible accident or rendered aid.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Father charged with killing son on New Year’s Eve allegedly said he used ‘that shotgun’ in Rosebank slaying

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man charged in the shooting death of his adult son on New Year’s Eve allegedly confessed to police soon after. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Richmond County district attorney’s office, 57-year-old Joseph Leone told police at the scene: “That shotgun in the garbage can, that’s the one I shot him with.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Drivers License#Cbsmiami#Vin#Jones Walker Llp#Cbs 4
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in deadly Bradley Police shooting appears in court

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A court appearance led to more details about last week’s shooting that killed an Illinois police officer and critically wounded her partner. Xandria Harris appeared before a Kankakee County judge Monday afternoon. She and Darius Sullivan are accused of killing Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic at a motel last Wednesday. Prosecutors said that […]
BRADLEY, IL
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Located In Hit-And-Run Death Of Iliana Tasso, 8: ‘She Was A Good Child’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators think they have found the hit-and-run driver who killed a little girl on a Twin Cities highway. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso had slipped out of her Brooklyn Center home on the night of Dec. 30, 2021, and tried to cross Highway 252. Her mother, Aisha Apoudjak, says finding the driver will never heal her broken heart. “She was my only child,” Apoudjak said. “She was a good child, she was fun. We play together.” Apoudjak says she will miss her daughter’s smile the most. Iliana had autism and stayed close by her side, only separated from her during school...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Chicago

2 Women Shot In Moving Car In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women were shot and wounded Tuesday night while driving in Auburn Gresham. At 7:35 p.m., the two women were traveling in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown vehicle followed them and crashed into a fixed object, police said. Someone in the car that crashed then got out and started shooting at the women, police said. One woman, 21, was shot in the left hand, while the other, 18, was shot in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday, and detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Man accused of killing 2 children in South Florida hit-and-run arrested

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Broward County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the man they say killed two children and hospitalized four more in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida. The hit-and-run happened at approximately 2:48 p.m. when Broward Regional Communications received a call about a crash with injuries near...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed In Freeway Shooting On I-580/I-80 Connector In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday night confirmed a fatal freeway shooting and crash that closed all lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland took the life of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit. According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver and sole male occupant of a black Prius who had been shot. The car had veered to the left and struck a guardrail. A Sigalert was issued at 5:01 p.m. with a hard closure of...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Miami

Suspect in Deadly Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Crash Has Outburst in Court

A judge decided Wednesday that the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors that killed two children and hospitalized four more will be held in jail without bond. Sean Charles Greer was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to him following the Monday afternoon crash, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.
WILTON MANORS, FL
KGO

Hit-and-run driver accused of killing and injuring kids, disrupts court

A suspect charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed two children and injured four others, had an outburst in court Wednesday during his hearing. As the bond recommendations were read off, Sean Charles Greer, 27, said, "You can't make me...." before getting into a scuffle with a corrections deputy. Greer was taken out of the courtroom while the proceeding continued.
WILTON MANORS, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Finds Car, Identifies Girls Who Died in Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Crash

Authorities have identified two young girls who died after a driver plowed into them and fled the scene in Wilton Manors, also injuring four other children. Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon outside an apartment building near Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. They also announced Tuesday that they found the hit-and-run vehicle in Wilton Manors.
WILTON MANORS, FL
CNN

CNN

807K+
Followers
123K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy