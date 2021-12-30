ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

TwelveSouth’s Happy New Gear Sale Could Save You a Bundle

By Jeff Butts
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us, the holiday season means new Apple devices to kit out with accessories. One of the best and most elegant sources of cases, stands, wired or wireless chargers, and more is offering huge savings to ring in the new year. Check out TwelveSouth’s Happy New Gear...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Imac#The Happy New Gear Sale#Usb#Twelvesouth Com
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Verge

The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Walmart's Year-End Clearance event is huge — 15 deals worth shopping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's new 'Last-Minute Savings Event' has deals you can pick up in-store or curbside

With Christmas being less than a week away at this point your shipping options have become pretty slim. Whether you just realized that you forgot to buy for someone on your list or you just enjoy the rush of last-minute shopping, this new sale at Best Buy has you covered. The big-box retailer has been running a number of promotions this month to help you score last-minute deals, and odds are this is the last one before time runs out on being able to grab gifts.
SHOPPING
T3.com

HP's mammoth end-of-year sale will save you up to AU$1,600 on select devices

HP Australia is treating us to one final showdown on price cuts on its top devices, sending 2021 off with a massive bang. This end-of-year sale runs now all the way through until Sunday, January 9, 2022. So you do have time but stocks may not last, particularly given the global parts shortage we've been facing since the start of the ongoing pandemic. So if you've had your eye on an HP machine, we'd suggest you jump at it right away.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

The iPhone 13 pro is half price with Three’s 2021 January sale

Looking to upgrade your phone for the New Year? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowIt’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: COVID test kits, Amazon Gift Cards, $12 spring-loaded knife, more

Can you believe that it’s 2022 right now? We sure can’t. 2020 took forever to end but 2021 flew by in the blink of an eye. Now that 2022 is here, we’re not sure what to expect. As far as deals go, however, it looks like we can expect some seriously impressive discounts on all the hottest products out there. 2022 is kicking off with some truly incredible sales. Some of them match or even beat prices we saw this past Black Friday. But nothing is as popular as COVID-19 home test kits right now, and Amazon is actually offering a few...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more

It might be 2022 right now, but over at Amazon it’s like Black Friday 2021 never ended. Seriously, we can’t believe how impressive some of these deals are! From deep discounts on best-sellers to rare sales on hard-to-find gems, Amazon has all the bases covered. Definitely check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available on Sunday. Want to see some highlights? The biggest news is definitely the fact that Amazon’s #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount. They ship out fast and you can get 2-packs right now for...
RETAIL
Pocket-lint.com

How to save a bundle with the Epic Games sale

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store is currently running a sale with various discounts across a range of games, but you can also grab a coupon to save even more. From now until 6 January, Epic Games is running a sale with savings of up to 75 per cent on a massive library of games. You can also save even more with an "Epic Coupon" - a coupon that's worth $10/£10 off games costing over $14.99/£14.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Save big on smart home gear during Lorex’s holiday sale!

Home security and peace of mind would be an excellent gift this holiday season, but you may be wondering how exactly to gift that. How do you provide better security to your loved ones, especially if you are separated by many miles? Smart home technology, like smart home security cameras or video doorbells, can do just that. Once installed, your loved ones can monitor their home or property, at any time. And the best part is that Lorex is hosting an extended holiday sale, which knocks quite a bit off the price of new home security systems. Select bundles and products are up to 25% off right now, through December 25. You can check out everything on sale, of course, or you can keep reading to see some of the best deals, which we’ve rounded up below. You’ll want to act quickly if you’re interested in anything, as a lot of home security bundles are selling out fast.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy