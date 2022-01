Victor Miller is the official holder of the rights for the first Friday the 13th with the lawsuit over them officially settled, though the franchise’s future isn’t much clearer. As you may recall, Miller – who wrote the original 1980 slasher film – was in a legal battle with producer Sean S. Cunningham over the film’s rights after Miller used the termination right of the 1976 Copyright Act to reclaim those rights. Cunningham sued, arguing that the film was a work for hire and Miller didn’t own the rights in the first place, and a protracted legal battle had follows.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO