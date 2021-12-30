ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Metal Stocks That Are Heating Up

By Tyler Craig
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation took the world by storm this year. Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages and helicopter money from the government delivered the highest consumer price index (CPI) reading in nearly 40 years. November’s red-hot 6.8% print for the CPI is officially the most significant year-over-year jump in prices since 1982. Thus far, Wall...

investorplace.com

InvestorPlace

7 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2022 to Buy Now

Looking back on 2021, the S&P 500 finished another year on a high. At the close of the 12-month period, the index had provided 27% returns to investors for the year. However, fears of another slowdown from new variants of the novel coronavirus or inflation will have several investors in a risk-averse mindset. In that case, investors would want to consider investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that offer stable income.
InvestorPlace

EV Stocks Alert: Why Are LCID, GOEV, FSR, PTRA Stocks Revving Up Today?

The end of 2021 was marked by ominous reports predicting that the coming year would bring slow growth for the electric vehicle (EV) sector. We’re only one trading day into 2022, but so far, that’s definitely not the case. Yesterday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported that it had surpassed expectations for deliveries in the final quarter of 2021, leading its stock to start the year with a bang. Tesla closed up 13.5%, and thanks to its momentum, several smaller EV stocks rallied higher as well.
InvestorPlace

StoneCo Stock Is Bound to Make a Strong Comeback

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is 80% off its highs. That’s hardly the picture of a successful company’s stock chart. Investors should measure a company’s success by the rate of growth it can deliver. StoneCo is doing more than enough of that to earn a better scorecard. However, for whatever reason, Wall Street does not see it right yet.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motley Fool

22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

The top 22 include several healthcare and energy stocks plus REITs, tech/telecom stocks, and more. Multiple Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings made the list. Some don't have super-high dividend yields but should be attractive for other reasons. I don't know how the stock market will perform in the new year....
InvestorPlace

7 of the Best Oil Stocks for 2022 to Buy Now

Perhaps no other market segment besides oil stocks have featured as strong a will-they, won’t-they narrative of pure binary chaos. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, oil prices slipped to below zero, an unprecedented circumstance as the global economy ground to a halt. With much of the world citizenry sheltering in place, there was really no place to store the sudden surplus of fossil fuels.
InvestorPlace

The Market Is Greatly Underestimating C3.ai Stock

With enterprise artificial intelligence software company C3.ai (NYSE:AI) adding impressive customers and growing its revenue at a fairly rapid pace, I continue to believe the company can become the “Microsoft of AI.” Just as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) developed tools that made it easy for businesses to develop documents and perform complex calculations, C3.ai has created products that enable companies to easily harness AI for various purposes. Consequently, the longer-term outlook for AI stock remains upbeat.
InvestorPlace

Why Now Is a Good Time to Avoid StoneCo Stock

2021 was a tough year for financial technology (fintech) stocks. But in terms of losses, none of them hold a candle to StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE). While major plays in this space are down around 20% for the year, STNE stock is down about 80%. What’s behind this Brazil-based payment processor’s tremendous...
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as metal stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower in thin year-end trading on Wednesday as weaker metal stocks offset a rally in pharmaceutical firms ahead of the expiration of monthly derivatives. Snapping two sessions of gains, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed down 0.1% at 17,213.60 and the...
Odessa American

ELAM: Natural gas turns up the heat

Germany is closing its six remaining nuclear plants, increasing its dependence on Russian natural gas. And that is the best news the US Energy Industry could have. Natural gas future prices bottomed in the summer of 2020 around $1.60. Since then price has completed a four wave Elliott advance. The high was just over $6.25 this fall. A fourth wave correction drew pries to the August low around $3.75. The demand from Europe and the Far East will likely drive prices to new highs this winter. Price jumped 2.77% Wednesday to close at $3.98. That is likely the kick off to a fifth wave of new high prices. UNG is an ETF holding 48% of its assets in natural gas future contracts. This makes it a direct play on the gas price, not the stock of gas producers. It jumped 1.68% to $12.72 Wednesday. Full disclosure, I own and plan to buy more UNG.
raleighnews.net

Sensex climbs 497 points; tech, metal stocks rally on value buying

Mumbai [India], December 21 (ANI): The Indian equities markets key indices gained smartly on Tuesday, a day after massive selloffs. The benchmark Sensex closed 497 points higher while Nifty gained around one per cent. The relief rally was led by technology and metal stocks. Tech giants HCL Technologies and Wipro...
