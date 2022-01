Looking back on 2021, the S&P 500 finished another year on a high. At the close of the 12-month period, the index had provided 27% returns to investors for the year. However, fears of another slowdown from new variants of the novel coronavirus or inflation will have several investors in a risk-averse mindset. In that case, investors would want to consider investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that offer stable income.

