Patti Newton shares touching tribute to mark her first Xmas without Bert

By Danica Baker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatti Newton has shared a touching post to mark her first Christmas without her late husband Bert Newton. Bert passed away in October at the age of 83, after having had his leg amputated earlier in the year. In Patti’s first post since November, she thanks fans who had...

greaterlongisland.com

Gabby Petito’s dad shares touching New Year’s Eve tribute to his daughter

Gabby Petito’s dad Joseph tweeted an emotional New Year’s Eve message and video to his daughter Friday night. The grieving father, formerly of Selden, wrote, “Happy New year Gabby. Keep touching the world.” The video shows Joseph Petito looking up at two floating sky candles, released to honor Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Blue Point native who was murdered in August while on a months-long cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Bell pays touching tribute following heartbreaking loss

Kristen Bell has paid a touching tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death on 26 December. The Frozen star took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of herself with the late Archbishop, expressing her sadness over his passing. She penned: "Arch we will miss you. Thank you for all the peaceful effort you put into the human race [red heart emoji]."
CELEBRITIES
Person
Patti Newton
Person
Bert Newton
Travis Barker Shares Belated Birthday Tribute to Daughter Alabama in Honor of Her Sweet 16

Travis Barker is celebrating his daughter Alabama's 16th birthday a second time around. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a sweet snap of himself and the teenager, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, posing in front of a Christmas tree on Friday, simply captioning the photo of the father-daughter duo, "Happy Birthday I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker ❤️."
ALABAMA STATE
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Ariana Grande Removed From 'The Voice' After Finishing One Season? Singer Brought ‘Disappointment’ After Becoming New Coach [REPORT]

A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season. Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES

