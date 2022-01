The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is another cold war on par with Drake and Kanye West. It’s beef, but it’s only a matter of slight jabs in the public eye. By now, we all know the pair’s on-set history is that no movie or set is big enough to house the both of them without issues. The Rock, being the gentleman he is, has since removed himself from the situation. Vin Diesel has a special interest in the Fast and The Furious franchise so of course, he wasn’t leaving. As the franchise gets ready to deliver its 10th installment, Vin Diesel decided to hop on Instagram and ask The Rock to rejoin the “family” for the next story.

