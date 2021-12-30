ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

20 Things You Should Never Say To A Buffalonian On The First Date

By Kadie Daye
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Going out on a date is stressful, but when it is the first one, it can become even more overwhelming. There is a lot of...

State
New York State
Mashed

Why You Should Never Ask A Bartender To Make You An Appletini

Not all cocktails are created equal, so it makes perfect sense why some boozy beverages are favored more than others, especially by the people behind the bar making them. While every mixologist has their own personal preferences for spirits, mixers, and garnishes, Town & Country did a bit of research and found that, overall, classic cocktails rank highest on the popularity meter. Some of these include a Margarita, French 75, Daiquiri, Old Fashioned, Sidecar, Manhattan, and Cosmopolitan. That being said, for every great cocktail there are two sugary, oversaturated bad cocktails.
96.1 The Breeze

Smallest Town In Western New York On The Brink of Ghost Town Status?

I have no idea what it's like to be from a super small town. You know, the kind of town that people have never heard of or you drive by and didn't even know it was there. My fiancee is from Holley, NY, which has an estimated population of just under 1,700...that's definitely a small town. But there are even smaller towns in Western New York and the smallest has an estimated population under 60 people and at one point, had a population of just 38 people. That town is Red House, New York.
Society
Relationships
96.1 The Breeze

Cheap Restaurants with Amazing Food In Western New York

Buffalo and Western New York as a whole is a food Mecca. You can find literally anything here, not just wings and Beef on 'Weck. Buffalo has become quite the culinary destination over the last decade or so. In fact, the website 2FoodTrippers named Buffalo as One of the Best Food Cities in America, saying;
96.1 The Breeze

NY’s 12 Smallest Counties and Why You Should Visit Them

These 12 New York State counties rank among the smallest in population for the state. Each is sparsely populated and located in a rural area. Still, each of the dozen counties has a surprise or two waiting for a news visitor to explore. From unique museums, to amazing natural sights, to out-of-the-way tourist destinations, each is worthy of a days visit from you.
96.1 The Breeze

9 Signs You Are Traveling With A Buffalo Native

Next time you fly Southwest, check to see if Justin is one of your flight attendants. I realize there are plenty of Justin’s in the world, but this one is quite unique, and I got to ride with him as my flight attendant from Chicago Midway to Buffalo Niagara airport.
96.1 The Breeze

A Thank You Letter To Drivers In Western New York

If you have been behind a wheel of a car, truck, semi, or any other vehicle in Western New York over the past year, I want to say Thank You!. This past June, my son Avry turned 16 and like all 16-year-olds in New York, he wanted to go get his permit on his birthday. So for the past six months, I have had a chance to right shot-gun with my son as he learns how to drive on the roads in Western New York.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

