Matthew Stafford Shares Assessment on Cam Akers' Recovery After Nearing Return

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cam Akers over the weekend – two days after being designated from the non-football injury list.

Akers' triumph return comes just five months after suffering a torn Achilles, which was initially expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.

But as Akers' rehab progress came along quicker than initially anticipated, Rams coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he may take the field as early as this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Upon being activated, the Rams are now responsible for listing Akers on the injury report if he is indeed a non-participant or works in a limited capacity. Wednesday was the team's first injury report of the week and he did not appear among the players noted, insinuating that he was a full-go in their abbreviated walk-through.

With Akers back into the fold, quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters Wednesday that what the Rams' talented rusher has been able to overcome in the battle back from a gruesome injury is something special.

“He has done a nice job. He has been working really hard obviously," Stafford said. "In my mind (it has been) a miraculous recovery. What he's been able to do is pretty special. I know he is anxious to get out there. I have no idea when we're going to get him back or if (we are). (I'm) just happy for him as a person and as a player that he's feeling as good as he is feeling. Let the medical staff, coaches, GMs and all that kind of stuff, figure that out. But I know he's happy to be out there with us. We're happy to have him out there."

Stafford said that while Akers has only practiced with the team at full speed once over the last week, he looked up to par in doing so.

"As far as what I'm seeing from him, really only have we gone fast one time where he's been out there. He's doing his own stuff on the side and looking good and all that kind of stuff, but last week he got a little bit of run in there and he looked good to me. So just happy for him more than anything.”

The Rams activated Akers with three games left in the regular season with the reason being in the best interest of the player, allowing Akers to collect pension credit.

After not traveling with the Rams to Minnesota last weekend, Week 17 could be the game in which he laces up his cleats for the first time to appear in a live game.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was placed on injured reserve due to a sprained knee, meaning Akers could play the role of Sony Michel's backup when the Rams face a Baltimore defensive front on Sunday.

In the event that the Rams want to hold Akers back for one more week before letting him take his first snap of the 2021 season or presumably wait until the playoffs, they have seventh-round rookie Jake Funk and fourth-year rusher Buddy Howell who can handle the backup duties moving forward.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

