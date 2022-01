Children on the autism spectrum, particularly those who experience difficulty communicating with others, express their wants and needs through their behavior. When they want your attention for instance, they may tap you on the arm — or they may yell loudly. Behavior Analysts refer to this as a function of behavior. Through Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA therapy, Behavior Analysts seek to discover the reason why a particular behavior might be occurring so they can help children learn new ways to meet their needs, says Board Certified Behavior Analyst Nicolai Kowalski, Assistant Clinical Director at Gateway Pediatric Therapy in Sterling Heights.

