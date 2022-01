PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holiday festivities may have come to an end, but local doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is still here. UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Don Yealy says they’re seeing more COVID hospitalizations. “We’ve had a continuous increase over the past seven to 10 days,” said Yealy. “Never had gotten very low, [but] now we’re at higher numbers than even two to three weeks ago.” Yealy says this is the second highest peak they’ve seen, and it happened in a short period of time. “The pattern still looks the same in that roughly three-fourths of people who need to come into the...

