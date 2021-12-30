ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 2001 Michael Jordan Had One Of The Worst Games Of His Career, He Didn't Sleep All Night And In The Next Game, He Scored 51 Points: "A Day Ago They Were Trashing Him. 24 Hours Later, He's MJ The God."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Jordan's stint with the Wizards is not remembered all that fondly. Jordan returned to the NBA for the second time in his career, this time to play for the Washington Wizards. MJ was much older and didn't have the same pep in his step. And one game, in particular, highlighted...

