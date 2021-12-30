ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroStrategy Buys Another $94.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased another 1,914 Bitcoins for $94.2 million in cash, according to its recent regulatory filing. The company's Bitcoin trove has now grown to 124,391 Bitcoins that are worth roughly $5.9 billion at current prices. The latest purchase took place over the period from Dec....

