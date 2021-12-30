MicroStrategy Buys Another $94.2 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Competency in any subject can take hard work and dedication. But Bitcoin, being both technically oriented and encompassing so many disciplines, can be especially challenging. I discussed this idea and much more with Chris Alaimo, one of our recent employee additions here at Bitcoin Magazine. His work in multimedia made him a perfect fit for the video side of our magazine, and it was excellent to hear how he first got into bitcoin, lessons learned and what he’s looking forward to. Be sure to check out the podcast and written interview below.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO