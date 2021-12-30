Former ISI Chief Lt General Asad Durrani terms OIC summit as 'circus'

The Taliban reportedly instructed mannequins in Afghan clothes shops to be beheaded, claiming the dolls infringe Islamic rules.Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is said to have made the order in the western province of Herat.Local businesses have hit out at the Taliban’s move to ban mannequins, according to The Times. Commentators noted the new rules will lead to yet more difficulties for firms, many of whom are already finding it hard to stay afloat under the Taliban’s new regime.Aziz Rahman, the head of the ministry’s local arm, referred to the mannequins as “statues”...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO