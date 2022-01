Not far now from the calendar year matching most new vehicles' model years, we have the official word on what's coming for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. Starting with the Wrangler, the Rubicon trim of the long-lived dirt-gobbling SUV can be specced with a 4.88:1 axle ratio with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which Jeep announced as available on the Wrangler Xtreme Recon. It's available with the six-speed manual now but is coming for the eight-speed automatic eventually, and unlocks a 100:1 crawl ratio. This bests every other crawl ratio we know of in the Wrangler lineup. More important, it beats the best crawl ratio available in the Ford Bronco from the factory, 94.7:1, which we're sure is just a coincidence.

