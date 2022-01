Here’s how to talk shop with the best in the biz and how to avoid looking like a dork at your next cocktail party. Here’s a nightmare scenario: You’re out at a New Year’s Eve party with colleagues and everyone is talking shop. Suddenly you pipe in with your take on what it means to be a Realtor — except you pronounce it “real-A-tor.” The room goes silent. Eyebrows raise. If it were a cartoon, there’d be a record scratch sound effect.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO