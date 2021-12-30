ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Team India will win Test series against South Africa, says Rajeev Shukla

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla feels Team India will win the Test series against South Africa. India clinched their first Test match win in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajeev Shukla
The Independent

Jos Buttler committed to Test game despite disappointment of early Ashes loss

Jos Buttler insists he is committed to a future in Test cricket and is not planning to give up on the format after the disappointment of the Ashes.After three crushing defeats in a row at the hands of Australia, England’s hopes of regaining the urn are over with two games still to play and this winter’s trip looks set to be a watershed moment for the team.Those in leadership positions – from head coach Chris Silverwood to captain Joe Root and their higher-ups at the England and Wales Cricket Board – have already come under scrutiny but there has...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#New Delhi#Ani#Team India#Omicron
dallassun.com

Ayush Ministry launches Surya Namaskar challenger, aims world record

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): With the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana, the Ministry of AYUSH on Monday launched 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative. The programme is launched in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's...
YOGA
dallassun.com

SA vs Ind: Felt like a debut, says Duanne Olivier on international comeback

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 4 (ANI): South Africa pacer Duanne Olivier who is playing his first international match in nearly three years said he was nervous at the start of day one of the second Test against India here at Johannesburg on Monday. Olivier scalped three wickets as the South...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russian women's ski star edges closer to historic first

Russian cross-country skier Natalia Nepryaeva is on the verge of an historic first for her country. Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva claimed a second successive Tour de Ski stage win as she edged closer to becoming the first women from her homeland to win the prestigious title. Nepryaeva powered to victory in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

T-ara's Hyomin and soccer player Hwang Ui-jo are reportedly dating

Seoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group T-ara's member and solo singer Hyomin (33, Park Seon-young) and Korea national soccer player Hwang Ui-jo (30, FC Girondins de Bordeaux) are reportedly in a relationship. It is reported that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo met each other through an acquaintance and...
SOCCER
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
SPORTS
The Independent

England recall ‘caged tiger’ Stuart Broad for Sydney Test

England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Aster Medcity, Kochi launches Aster Heart Rhythm Centre

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully completing one of the first leadless pacemaker procedures in the country and being one of the first centres to perform the Cryoablation procedure, Aster Medcity has launched the Aster Heart Rhythm Centre to cater to treatments for all disorders related to the heart rhythms.
HEALTH SERVICES
dallassun.com

Andhra CM meets Union Minister Scindia, requests him to support development of Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Monday and requested him to support the development of Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport. In this regard, the Chief Minister elaborated that the construction of Greenfield Airport...
INDIA
AFP

Boland keeps place, Khawaja only change for Australia in 4th Test

Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held his place as Australia made only one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney which begins on Wednesday. Batsman Usman Khawaja was confirmed in the team announced Tuesday as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head. Khawaja last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Paceman Boland, who was man-of-the-match on Test debut with his 6-7 in Australia's crushing innings win to clinch the series in Melbourne, kept his place with Josh Hazlewood again unavailable with a side strain. "Scotty gets a go. Josh Hazlewood had a few bowls and Jhye Richardson a bit similar, but they were not quite up to 100 percent," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
SPORTS
AFP

Wagner strikes as Bangladesh 70-1 in reply to New Zealand's 328

Neil Wagner interrupted a confident Bangladesh response to New Zealand's first innings 328 Sunday by snapping up the wicket of Shadman Islam as Bangladesh reached 70 for one at tea on day two of the first Test. Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Williamson had all toiled without success as Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy launched the Bangladesh reply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. But with his first ball after the mid-afternoon drinks break, Wagner fired a low full toss at Shadman and took a diving catch on his follow-through to have the opener caught and bowled for 22 and leave the visitors on 43-1. The day so far belonged to Bangladesh, who ripped through the last five New Zealand wickets for the addition of only 70 runs and then reduced the deficit to 258 with nine wickets in hand by tea.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy