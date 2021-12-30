Team India will win Test series against South Africa, says Rajeev Shukla

Jos Buttler insists he is committed to a future in Test cricket and is not planning to give up on the format after the disappointment of the Ashes.After three crushing defeats in a row at the hands of Australia, England’s hopes of regaining the urn are over with two games still to play and this winter’s trip looks set to be a watershed moment for the team.Those in leadership positions – from head coach Chris Silverwood to captain Joe Root and their higher-ups at the England and Wales Cricket Board – have already come under scrutiny but there has...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO