Animals

2021 AKC National Championship

By Good Day Marketplace Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again to grab your popcorn, hot chocolate and curl up with the family pup to watch the AKC National Championships presented by Royal Canin. This year marks the 21st year for this treasured event where over 5,500 dogs...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

IRISH SETTER "WINDY" WINS AKC ROYAL CANIN NATIONAL ALL-BREED PUPPY AND JUNIOR STAKES

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwood She's Like The Wind, an Irish Setter known as "Windy" triumphed over 1,395 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held today in Orlando, FL in conjunction with the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Windy," owned by Genea White Jones & Laura Heidrich of Fountaintown, IN and bred by Genea W Jones/Timothy Jones/Suzzie Bambule/Laura Heidrich, was crowned "Puppy of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Dana P. Cline, Mr. Elliott B. Weiss, and Dr. Thomas M. Davies, after quality canine competition.
ANIMALS
WIFR

Canines compete in AKC agility trials

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Great Lakes Belgian Tervuren club held its annual American Kennel Blub trial today at the Forest City Dog Training Club. Dogs of all breeds and owners came from across the country to showcase their dogs’ skills. On her favorite part of the event,...
LOVES PARK, IL
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest Living Dog Breeds in the US

While a high-quality diet and regular exercise can lengthen the life of any dog, the truth is that, sadly, dogs don’t live as long as people. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Some canine breeds are estimated to live much longer than that. To determine the dog breeds that […]
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Dogs With the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally […]
PETS
247tempo.com

The Most Popular Giant Dog Breeds in America

America loves dogs. More than 63 million families have chosen to take care of at least one four-legged furry Fido. A lot of consideration goes into the decision of what dog to adopt. The perfect canine companion depends on the owner’s personality, preferences, as well as needs. Those who...
PETS
DogTipper

Fun Facts for Alaskan Malamute Day

The Alaskan Malamute may only rank 65th on the American Kennel Club’s annual list of the most popular dog breeds, but these sled-towing tail-waggers have pulled themselves into the first place position in the heart of any person who has been fortunate enough to welcome a member of the breed into their home. We’ve fetched a few interesting facts about the Alaskan Malamute!
PETS
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
cw35.com

Pet of the Week: Tater Tot, the Queen's dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
PETS
educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
PETS

