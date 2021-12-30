ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

‘Disabled vehicle’ leads to discovery of body in Seminole County, deputies say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: 8:45 a.m.

A WFTV news crew on scene reports the disabled vehicle has been removed from the bridge and both southbound lanes are now open.

Northbound lanes along the bridge remain open.

Original Story:

A traffic-related call along State Road 417 near Sanford Thursday morning led to the discovery of a body.

Deputies responded to the bridge over Lake Jesup around 6 a.m. after getting a call about a disabled vehicle.

Once on scene, deputies discovered a body in the water, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J82U_0dZBp1bJ00
SR 417 bridge over Lake Jesup Deputies say they responded to a traffic call on the SR 417 bridge over Lake Jesup and discovered a body below.

The agency had few details to release Thursday morning but said more information would be available once the body is recovered from the water.

As of 8 a.m., a WFTV news crew near the scene reported slow-moving traffic in the southbound lanes of the SR 417 bridge over Lake Jesup.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

See map below for location:

