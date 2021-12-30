ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Adds Experienced Personnel To Its Financial Team Ahead Of Expected Growth In 2022

Cover picture for the articleLucid gears up for what it hopes will be a year of global growth in 2022 with the hiring of Gagan Dhingra and Mustally Hussein. Between them, the men have more than four decades of experience in multinational business finance. Lucid has hired a pair of experienced finance officers...

Lucid's Stock Price Has Fallen By 30% In The Past Month, Despite The Company Taking Steps In The Right Direction. Lucid raised over $2 billion in cash and began trading as part of the Nasdaq-100 Index in December, but was also subpoenaed by the SEC over claims made during the SPAC merger that launched its IPO. All in all, a mixed bag of a month for the fledgling automaker.
BUSINESS
