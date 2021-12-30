ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Podcast: Next Manned Space Mission: Moon, Mars or Venus?

By Dr. Gary Deel
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Successfully landing the Perseverance rover on Mars and the first space flight by private companies has created some public excitement about space exploration....

amuedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists want Pluto to be reinstated as a full planet

Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

See images of Mars captured by China’s Tianwen-1 mission

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released pictures from its Tianwen-1 mission, including the spacecraft in orbit around Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched in July 2020 and consists of an orbiter, seen above Mars in the image below, as well as a lander and a rover. According to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Moon#Space Colonization#Mars Exploration Rover#Apu
Hot Hardware

Retired NASA Scientist Says We Can Terraform Mars And Venus If We Stop Screwing Around

Could we live on other planets in our solar system or is such a dream a mere fantasy? Dr. Jim Green, the current National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Chief Scientist, recently argued that we could potentially terraform Mars and Venus. However, Green also contends human beings must stop “screwing around” and develop a better communication system before we can possibly terraform other planets.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Top NASA Scientist Brings Great News About Terraforming Mars and Venus

Long ago, the idea of terraforming another planet was just a pure sci-fi scenario. It was the foundation of some great movies, nevertheless. But nowadays, more and more scientists are seriously considering the idea. Luckily for us, nature has given us great gifts. One of those gifts is the human...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars and Venus could be terraformed for humans with ‘giant shields’, Nasa director suggests

Nasa’s outgoing director Jim Green has said that Mars could be terraformed using a giant magnetic shield.Dr Green had been the space agency’s planetary science division director for 12 years, during which he developed the ‘Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale for verifying signals of potential alien life from other planets as well as publishing works on terraforming the Red Planet.One of those ideas is blocking the Sun’s rays from Mars, which would allow it to trap more heat and make it habitable. The surface temperature on Mars is -62 degrees Celsius, with an atmosphere 100 times thinner than on...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
whatsupnw.com

5 NASA Missions to Follow in 2022

It’s a new year and I’m super excited for all that NASA has in store as humans continue to explore the cosmos as well as find ways to continue helping our own planet! Here are 5 reasons why you should keep your eyes on the skies this year!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

All the space exploration missions to look forward to in 2022

Most of us will remember 2021 as the year we got vaccinated, the year President Joe Biden took office, or the year that started with the Jan. 6 insurrection. But let's not forget that space exploration and astronomy had a very good year indeed, one that ended with the launch of the highly anticipated James Webb Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

To the moon and beyond: what 2022 holds for space travel

This year promises to be an important one for space exploration, with several major programmes reaching the launch pad over the next 12 months. The US is to return to the moon, undertaking a set of missions intended to establish a lunar colony there in a few years. China is expected to complete its Tiangong space station while Europe and Russia will attempt to land spacecraft on Mars, having failed at every previous attempt. India, South Korea and Japan are also scheduled to put a number of missions into space.
ASTRONOMY
The Baltimore Sun

2022 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

The most anticipated space missions of 2022

2021 was a huge year for the space industry: NASA flew a helicopter on Mars for the first time, China launched a new space station, and Star Trek’s own Captain Kirk (actor William Shatner) boldly went where no 90-year-old had gone before. But the next 12 months will be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

These are the space missions to watch in 2022

An exciting year lies ahead with many space missions slated to launch in 2022. While 2021 was an eventful year with the first space tourist-focused missions, NASA's new Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter landing on Mars, the long-awaited launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and numerous other science missions, there's even more to look forward to in 2022.
ASTRONOMY
cvindependent.com

January Astronomy: The Month Offers Lots of Moon-Planet Pairings—and a Rare Chance to View Venus as a Crescent

January begins with Orion rising sideways at dusk, and an exodus of naked-eye planets from the early evening sky—from four down to just Jupiter. The morning sky begins with one planet, faint Mars, and adds brilliant Venus in the second week. New moons on Jan. 2 and 31 make the moon’s cycle of phases neatly fit within the calendar month.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

A $10bn 'glittering space jewel' begins its mission

A $10bn glittering space jewel recedes into the distance. This is the moment the James Webb telescope came off the top of its rocket to begin its mission to image the first stars to shine in the cosmos. The video was transmitted in near real-time last Saturday, but the feed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
In Homeland Security

In Homeland Security

Washington, DC
629
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy