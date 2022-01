Over the last five years, over 300 women who live in Larimer County have been scammed by people impersonating law enforcement. Here's what to look out for. It's horribly embarrassing to be conned; to hear that over 300 women in the Northern Colorado area have been victimized by this scam is disheartening. Luckily, the FBI's Denver office has put out an alert about this particular scam and who they are targeting.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO