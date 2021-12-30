ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taking an Early Look at Three Chiefs 2022 Draft Crushes

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

As the calendar flips to January shortly and teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their playoff runs, it's never too early to take a look ahead.

NFL offseasons revolve primarily around free agency and the trade market, but the NFL Draft is another major component of what helps teams shape their rosters heading into the forthcoming season. Rookies, while not always proving to be instant contributors, are still valuable. The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach have had a mixed bag of a track record with drafting in recent years, although Veach's 2021 class is turning out to be a stellar one already.

As of right now, the Chiefs hold seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They have one pick in each of the first four rounds, then no fifth- or sixth-round picks. Their seventh-round slate comes with three picks, including two acquired via trade (Mike Hughes and Yasir Durant). It remains to be seen what bartering Veach will do between now and April, but that's where Kansas City stands. Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on Wednesday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to chat all things draft-related, as well as list three potential draft crushes at positions of need for the Chiefs. Those positions are wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback.

1. Drake London — WR, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brKb3_0dZBcSdi00
Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) and running back Vavae Malepeai (6) celebrate a score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

London suffered a broken ankle in late October, but that shouldn't bleed into many pre-draft activities. The USC product is far from a crazy athlete, as he lacks the top-end speed to burn defenses. The Chiefs have plenty of that, though, and what they don't have is someone who can do what London does extremely well.

At 6-foot-5, London is a lanky wideout who has an advantage in contested catch situations. He's also quick and agile enough to have a bit of nuance to his route-running repertoire, in addition to working his way back to the quarterback and never giving up on plays. The Chiefs are an offense that thrives on having well-run routes and near-perfect timing, so London would be more of an added element more than a direct and immediate fit. With that said, players with his blend of measurables, production and potential don't come around all that often. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill could help London blossom if things unfold ideally.

2. Travon Walker — EDGE, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPynP_0dZBcSdi00
Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) stands on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Walker is an interesting prospect, as he began his career as a 300-pound defensive tackle and is now a 275-pound edge rusher. His weight loss in an effort to change positions has given him a considerable amount of additional speed on the outside, and his first step is a plus trait. Walker's length allows him to convert speed to power effectively, and his inside-outside versatility is a tremendous fit in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

While he does possess quite a few advantages, Walker does come with some downsides as well. He doesn't have the best bend around the arc and if he can't continue to thrive on a combination of burst and explosiveness, his naturally high pad level may come back to bite him. A lot of his deficiencies may be ironed out with continued reps as a defensive end, such as his willingness/ability to string several moves together. Nevertheless, Walker is a high-ceiling athlete at EDGE who the Chiefs would be wise to do their homework on. With the futures of Melvin Ingram and Frank Clark being unknown, insulating that position may turn out to be a pressing need.

3. Kaiir Elam — CB, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yesid_0dZBcSdi00
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown as Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) attempts to defend during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are potentially losing starting boundary cornerback Charvarius Ward to free agency, and sophomore standout L'Jarius Sneed is at his best when he isn't confined to a singular role on the field. Finding a corner who can play on the outside and perform well in Spagnuolo's demanding defense — that often involves man-match principles — is a must. Elam, coming from a football family himself, possesses some intriguing traits.

Length and physicality are two of Elam's calling cards. He is at his best when he can press opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage and throw off their timing. With that said, he needs to get stronger in order to truly thrive playing that way in the NFL. Elam is a relatively smooth athlete who has a high IQ, which should bode well for another weakness: tackling. If there's one thing the Chiefs' corners are known for, it's their willingness to tackle. Elam has no problem trying — he just needs to refine his approach. His prospect pros and cons are mixed but with his athletic profile and pedigree, he may be a cornerback worth Veach finally spending an early-round pick on.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North. It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team. Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Nfl Draft#Arrowhead Report#Kicker#Wr#Usc London
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady was asked postgame about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s win in New York. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians, stormed off the field after getting benched. The former All-Pro wide receiver, who came to Tampa Bay...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady, Antonio Brown

The NFL world is going pretty crazy over what happened with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. On Sunday, Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers-Jets game in the middle of the contest. Brown ripped his pads off and exited the field in a truly bizarre scene at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Matthews

Is Patrick Mahomes married? Not just yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is engaged to Brittany Matthews, and they’ve set a date. While it’s not slotted for an exact one, 2022 is the planned year the Patrick Mahomes-Brittany Matthews relationship becomes legal. Patrick Mahomes is one of...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
118
Followers
519
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy