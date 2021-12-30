ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve Plans? Here Are 5 Easy Things To Do Around Colorado Friday Night

By Big Rob
 5 days ago
Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve around Northern Colorado or Denver? Here are some things to do on your own, with your crew, or with your family. It's hard to decide if we're more excited to kiss 2021 goodbye than we were ready to kiss...

We've been patiently waiting for some real snow this season in Northern Colorado, and it looks like we may get our wish on New Year's Eve. It just figures, doesn't it? No snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas and, frankly, very little to none at all in some Northern Colorado areas so far this season. Then, the one night we could really use this mild winter weather we've been having so we can enjoy some New Year's Eve fun, we've got snow in the forecast. Yes, it's true, Denver 7's Mike Nelson is calling for a chance of snow in Northern Colorado this Friday for New Year's Eve and possibly Saturday for New Year's Day, too. As of now, he says we have about an 80% chance of snow on Friday and a 60% chance of snow on Saturday. Living in Colorado my whole life, I'm not always sure what to believe when it comes to weather predictions, because it can literally change within hours of the initial prediction. But it seems like Nelson's pretty confident in that white fluffy cold stuff dropping from the sky to welcome the new year, though.
This TikTok Page Proves That Colorado Drivers Really Do Suck

It's one thing to say that Colorado drivers suck, it's another thing to prove it. (as if you needed the proof.) Since moving to Colorado nearly a year and a half ago, I've come to find that drivers here in the Centennial State are anything but "good"; in fact, I often wonder how some people I've encountered on the roads even obtained a driver's license.
Loveland Restaurant to Be On Cooking Channel Because of Their Tasty Balls

You can get balls on stuff, you can get balls with stuff, and you can always get just a plain, old bucket of balls. They're definitely unique, and they'll be on Food Paradise. It was in early October of 2021 that 'Restaurant Impossible' came to Loveland for a couple days to help out Casa Real. Now, 'Food Paradise,' which is also on the Cooking Channel, will be featuring another Loveland joint.
New Year’s Eve Plans? Denver Is In Top 10 Best Cities To Celebrate.

While 2021 wasn't near as bad as 2020, it still had its challenges. We're ready to say hello to 2022 and a city close to home is in the Top 10 ranked places to Celebrate. We've all likely watched one of those big countdown shows on New Year's Eve, live from the heart of New York City, in Times Square. While I've been to Times Square with my wife, we've never even thought about doing New Year's Eve there. Mostly because it's too packed full of people and that's not really my jam. A lot of people aren't as boring like me and travel to New York City each year just to be a part of that massive celebration. While New York, New York, is the number one New Year's Eve destination, Denver, Colorado, still cracks the top ten.
Elk Herd Stampede in a Castle Rock Neighborhood

Hundreds of elk running. It's called a stampede. Imagine seeing it right out your backdoor? Lucky for us, when it happened last week in Castle Rock, it was caught on video. Elk are faster than you may think. There are reports of elk racing horses alongside fences, and the elk will win the short race. According to VisitEstesPark.com they can run "as fast as 40 miles per hour".
He’s Back: Massive Bull Elk Returns To Estes Park Home, Again

One time is an honest mistake, but two times? Now you're just becoming annoying, and that was the case with Mr. Bull Elk and the resident of this Estes Park home. Now about a month ago, my good pal Shelby wrote an article about this elk that showed up unannounced - the nerve of this animal - rang the doorbell, snooped around the porch for a bit, and left.
