ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers coach Doc Rivers enters COVID health and safety protocols, Burke to take over duties: Source

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, a team source tells Action News' Jeff Skversky.

Assistant coach Dan Burke will take over the head coaching role starting tonight in Brooklyn when the team plays the Nets, the source confirms to Action News.

Burke will continue to be acting head coach while Rivers is out, however long that may be.

The source also confirms that reserves Myles Powell and Tyler Johnson are in health and safety protocols as well and will miss Thursday night's game.

They join Andre Drummond, Danny Green, and Shake Milton who are also in the health and safety protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlS29_0dZBavyF00

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Washington.

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The 76ers are coming off a 114-win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night that saw Tobias Harris score his first career triple-double.

After the game, Rivers bristled at the suggestion his team should have won more comfortably against the undermanned Raptors.

"I will take any win on the road, any time, any way," Rivers said. "I don't sit back and judge like, 'Well, we didn't win by 10 tonight, or 12.' We won the game."

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Myles Powell
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Action News#Sixers Coach#The Washington Wizards#Ap Photo#The Toronto Raptors#The Associated Press
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy