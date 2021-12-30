States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. 2021 was a tumultuous year for the irredeemably flawed Minneapolis Police Department. Former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, while his fellow officers kept an anguished crowd at bay; the department survived a grassroots abolition effort, only to have its chief — cited by anti-“abolish” politicians as the essential puzzle piece for meaningful reform in lieu of total dismantling — to announce he was leaving the force ASAP; violent crime surged, undercutting the pro-cop argument that the MPD was somehow the only effective bulwark against apocalyptic societal breakdown.
California is set to enact hundreds of new of laws in the coming year, addressing everything from stealthily removing condoms to handing out disposable packages of condiments. Some laws deal with criminal penalties and policing, including further relaxing punishment to reduce mass incarceration and limiting police use of rubber bullets during protests. Here’s a look at them: Easing […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board that had unanimously supported a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston backpedaled in an announcement Thursday, saying “procedural errors” were found in their recommendation months after leaving the decision to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia is seeking to dismiss civil rights violations claims from a local who man who alleged that a Philadelphia police officer committed a brutal assault against him, during his participation in protests surrounding the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd last year. Adam Al-Asad of...
George Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the summer of 2020 ignited a wave of protests across the country calling for major overhauls in the U.S. criminal justice system. The phrase "defund the police" not only became a rallying cry but served...
PITTSBURGH — A New Jersey man accused of having thrown a homemade explosive device at police during protests in western Pennsylvania following the death of George Floyd last year has pleaded guilty to a federal obstruction charge. Nicholas Lucia, 36, of Long Beach Township pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal...
The name of George Floyd, whose death sparked police brutality protests and BLM riots across the US last year, was removed from the list of clemency recommendations submitted to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott pardoned eight Texans on Thursday for crimes committed between 1965 and 2013. The list of pardoned...
The number of people killed in encounters with police has not fallen despite the uproar over the deaths of George Floyd and Daunte Wright last year, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Although ex-officers Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter were convicted for their roles in the deaths of...
It is hard to not feel bad for Kimberly Potter, after all she did not intend to shoot Daunte Wright. It was a horribly tragic mistake. That’s not to excuse her mistake. A trained police officer should not be mistaking a taser for a gun. A trained police officer is responsible for her mistakes. So yes, the jury in my view, got this one right for a change.
Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
Six more states no longer require residents to hold a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah this year enacted what gun rights advocates often refer to as “constitutional carry” measures. A legislative priority for groups such as the National Rifle Association, 21 states now have such measures in place. Many of these states still have restrictions on possessing firearms in certain government buildings.
A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
A political scientist says the timing of a state board’s reversal of a pardon to George Floyd is suspicious. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in October unanimously voted to posthumously pardon Floyd.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that Maryland has reached historic agreements with the two largest employee unions that include substantial salary increases.
The unions that came to terms with the state are: Maryland Professional Employees Council Local 6197 (MPEC) and AFSCME Maryland Council 3.
“We have successfully completed historic agreements with all of the unions,” Hogan said. “I want to thank all hardworking state employees for their dedicated service.”
Effective Jan. 1, nearly 23,000 state employees will receive a $1,000 bonus, a 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and make-up pay for those who didn’t receive an increment last year.
Wage increases will continue throughout the year, with a 3% COLA on Jul. 1, Regular increments of approximately 2% in FY 23 and a 2% COLA Jul. 1, 2023.
These agreements follow the footsteps of previous union agreements with nurses, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other frontline healthcare workers.
A leader in a so-called “Vaccine Police” group has set off on a journey around the US, where he says he will attempt to arrest Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards. The man in question, Christopher Key, has been a key figure within the fringe anti-vax group, having already staged a series of elaborate stunts earlier this year. This time, however, Mr Key appears to be armed with a flamethrower and a fake police badge as he sets out on his mission to arrest the politician, seemingly over his enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine mandates. In a conversation with The Daily...
George Floyd's name was removed from a list of those recommended for pardon by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott granted eight full pardons Thursday, but Floyd was not among those receiving clemency after the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole withdrew his and 24 other names from consideration due to "procedural errors and lack of compliance with board rules.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
