States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that Maryland has reached historic agreements with the two largest employee unions that include substantial salary increases. The unions that came to terms with the state are: Maryland Professional Employees Council Local 6197 (MPEC) and AFSCME Maryland Council 3. “We have successfully completed historic agreements with all of the unions,” Hogan said. “I want to thank all hardworking state employees for their dedicated service.” Effective Jan. 1, nearly 23,000 state employees will receive a $1,000 bonus, a 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and make-up pay for those who didn’t receive an increment last year. Wage increases will continue throughout the year, with a 3% COLA on Jul. 1, Regular increments of approximately 2% in FY 23 and a 2% COLA Jul. 1, 2023. These agreements follow the footsteps of previous union agreements with nurses, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other frontline healthcare workers.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO