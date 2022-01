ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Winter Surge Plan 2.0, a new targeted effort to bolster New York’s fight against the winter surge. Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan focuses on five core areas: keeping students in school, doubling down on masks and testing, preventing severe illness and death, increasing access to vaccines and boosters, and working together with local leaders. Hours before the New Year begins, Governor Hochul also urged New Yorkers to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a safe, responsible way.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO