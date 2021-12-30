ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Law: Hairstyle Discrimination Banned in Illinois Schools

By Tim Koehler
 4 days ago
The state of Illinois will take measures to stop hair discrimination in the state's schools as the new year begins. Prohibiting students from attending Illinois schools based on hairstyles historically associated with race, or ethnicity will be prohibited as of January 1st, 2022. A bill referred to as The...

