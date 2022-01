Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Monday; soybeans futures are 5 to 6 cents higher; wheat futures are 14 to 16 cents lower. Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday to open 2022 with flat spread action. Early gains faded into a test of support as the soybean spillover boost evaporates with little fresh bullish news to push corn. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range into the new year with signs of short-term driving demand fading seasonally, along with an uptick in work-from-home action again.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO