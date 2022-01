Your Fort Wayne adventure begins at the Foellinger-Freeman Botanical Conservatory, an immense glass structure influenced by turn-of-the-20th-century greenhouses. The Conservatory is home to more than 500 species of plants from three continents. The complex is divided into three themed indoor areas with a separate layout and climate in addition to outdoor and seasonal displays. An arid environment containing saguaro cacti, prickly pear trees, and jojoba shrubs, the Desert Garden is full of hundreds of species that are otherwise impossible to grow in the Midwest, while the Tropical Garden teems with diverse fruit orchards, cacao plants, and 13 palm varieties.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO