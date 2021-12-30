ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Offense Finishes Strong Against Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k9C2_0dZBXRe600

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At this point, it's well documented how much the offense for the Louisville men's basketball program has struggled this season.

Heading into their matchup with Wake Forest Wednesday night, their field goal percentage of 41.8 percent ranked 279th in Division I, their 70.8 points per game came in at 209th and their 14.3 turnovers per game was 255th. Despite a much improved tempo from last season, the Cardinals' overall efficiency at that end of the court was actually worse.

As their ACC home opener against the Demon Deacons unfolded, it looked like that trend was set to continue. In the first half, Louisville shot just 7-23 from the field despite 4-10 on three-pointers, and committed seven turnovers to six assists. Trailing 31-26 at the half, they inspired very little confidence heading into the locker room.

But when Louisville came back out to the court to start the second half, a different team had emerged.

Instead of producing scoring droughts, they put together multiple scoring runs. A 13-3 stretch in the opening minutes of the second half flipped a nine-point deficit into a one point lead, allowing the Cards to keep pace with the Deacs. Then a pair of 6-0 runs in the final eight minutes got Louisville over the hump for good for a 73-69 win.

"We beat a good team," head coach Chris Mack said. "We beat a team that has played really well this year. As I told the guys in the locker room after we played that game, really for what seemed like the last 30 minutes, was coming from behind. We continued to pull and claw our way back to even or a bucket behind, and had the wherewithal and the stick-to-it-tiveness to earn a victory at the end. I am happy for the team."

Their poor shooting performance in the first half was followed up by a 12-25 effort in the second half. Louisville also did a much better job at getting to the free throw line, making 23 trips in the second half alone after shooting just 11 in the first. The Cardinals went 25-34 for the game.

A lot of this uptick in efficiency in the second was due to their recent emphasis of getting more paint touches. Louisville put together a lot set pieces that involved dribble drives, cutting actions in the post, or backing down, and it paid large dividends.

"That's been a huge emphasis for us over the last few weeks," forward Samuell Williamson said. "I feel like the coaches have done a great job calling set plays to target guys that they feld had mismatches."

They also had the outside shot going for them as well. They followed up their 4-10 three-point shooting first half with a 6-12 outing in the second, including 4-6 from guard Noah Locke alone. He poured in 14 second half points, including a deep, off-balance three with 1:08 left to put Louisville up two and spark their last 6-0 run.

"Those are the shots I want," he said. "I want shots like that, I want the big shots. Coach is calling plays for me when it's that time in the game. I knew once that screen came, and I was coming off the hand off, I was just gonna shoot it. I knew that when that was called, that I was gonna make it. I just felt like I'm built for those type of situations."

Of course, Louisville still didn't put together a perfect product. They finished the game just 9-19 on layups and dunks for just 18 points in the paint, were just 9-26 inside the perimeter period, and had just eight offensive rebounds.

But that being said, their ability to finish stronger on the offensive end as the game goes on is something to be encouraged by. Time will tell if this continues as Louisville progresses through ACC play, but it's a start.

(Photo of Jae’Lyn Withers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY SPORTS)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer responds to former Ohio State player’s troubling allegation

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made some disturbing claims about Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes football program on Saturday, and Meyer felt the need to respond to one of them. Williamson was one of several scholarship players who did not join Ohio State for their Rose Bowl game...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuell Williamson
LouisvilleReport

Class of 2022 SF Kamari Lands Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading into the new year with a large amount of momentum out on the recruiting trail. Kamari Lands, a small forward who currently plays for Hillcrest Prep in Phoeniz, Ariz., announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
abc17news.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Wake Forest#Division I#209th#Cardinals#Acc
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
GEORGIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
762
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy