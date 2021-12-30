ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPORTS BRIEFS 12/30/21

By Todd Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleMichigan Wolverine defensive back Daxton Hill is reportedly questionable for tomorrow night’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said today Hill is ”working through something”...

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
Broncos plan with Vic Fangio, revealed

The Denver Broncos have some areas to address in the offseason, and one of those is surely the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio is in his third year as head coach of the Broncos, though he’s yet to guide the team to a winning season. Fangio has logged a 19-28 coaching record through his first 47 games in charge. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos will have to decide whether or not to retain Fangio for the future, as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport, the team has yet to make an official decision on Fangio, whose status is considered to be “up in the air.”
