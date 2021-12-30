ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Room for 'tens of billions' of satellites, claims Elon Musk

By Matt Oliver
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk has insisted there is still room for “tens of billions” of satellites in the sky as SpaceX raised a further $337m (£250m) in new funds. The company is thought to be worth more than $100bn, making it one of the world’s most valuable privately owned...

www.telegraph.co.uk

