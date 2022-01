Many Americans are dreaming about road trips these days as air travel appears to be only getting worse. More than 2,600 U.S. flights were canceled on Sunday due to inclement weather and the Omicron variant, which is causing severe staffing shortages among crews. That's on top of the 2,700 cancellations on Saturday, with delays seen for the majority of flights that managed to take off over the weekend.

