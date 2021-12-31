ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Saints QB Jameis Winston Throwing Footballs at Rehab

By Kyle T. Mosley
 3 days ago

Video of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is making progress during rehabilitation after his ACL repair surgery.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is making progress during rehabilitation after his ACL repair surgery.

Jameis Winston Ahead of Schedule

Longtime sports trainer and physical therapist Kevin Wilk posted a video of Jameis Winston making football passes during his rehabilitation workout.

Wilks wrote, "Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints is doing a few throws to keep his throwing mechanics sound!"  He followed stating, "Jameis is looking great and progressing extremely well in his recovery following knee surgery...he's ahead of schedule and we have to hold him back at times!"

Saints QB Jameis Winston Throwing Footballs in Rehab Workouts (; 0:24)

Original video posted on Kevin Wilk's Instagram account.

Winston also had dynamic cupping therapy done on his knee a couple days ago after his workouts.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 3

