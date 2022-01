Now that 2021 has drawn to a close, we look ahead to the New Year with the Kansas City Chiefs — and the promise they bring to all of us. As we turn the page, I thought it would be fun to look back at 2021, reliving some of the memories we’ve shared together. So queue up Green Day’s Good Riddance, pour yourself a glass of champagne and enjoy the next few minutes as we reminisce about the good times, the bad times and all of the silly times — like when we thought quarterback Patrick Mahomes was broken.

