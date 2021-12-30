"You're A Queen. Slay." Wall Community Gathers to Pray for Girl with Rare Brain Condition

WALL, TX – On Wednesday evening, about 6:00 p.m., family and friends gathered on the Wall Hawks Football Field to send prayers of love and support to Meleah Plummer and her family.

Meleah, 15, was diagnosed multiple cavernous malformations in her brain. This has caused serious and severe headaches and vomiting.

Cavernous malformations are clusters of abnormal, small blood vessels and larger, stretched-out and thin-walled blood vessels filled with blood and located in the brain.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, Rease Dickey, one of Meleah’s best friends, asked her mom what she could do and with a few phone calls put on a huge prayer gathering at the Wall Hawks Football Field.

Name Meleah Sign at Hawk Stadium Copyright James Bouligny

“Two days ago, to my mom, I was like ‘What do I do?’ I need to do something. I can’t sit here it’s just not in me,” Rease Dickey said. “So, I just started calling people I knew. Calling (other) moms, ‘Hey, how do you run this?’ To do this, I need help. By everybody helping out, calling people, getting stuff approved, during break it’s kind of hard but everybody was willing to help.”

Name Kevin Kirkland at Hawk Stadium Copyright San Angelo LIVE!

“The family is phenomenal,” Kirkland said. “I’ve known her (Angela, Meleah’s mother) for a long time. Chris is phenomenal…just an incredible family.”

The community showed out for Meleah as about 100 people gathered to send prayers.

Meleah went to the Shannon Hospital on Christmas day and was stabilized before being flown to Dallas and has been fighting since.

“For me, this is just an honor to get to be with so many people who love her because I don’t know Meleah as well as some of these people or Angela or Chris. I know that when you’re in a spot like this and there is no answer or like you can’t seem to get an answer, knowing that people are standing with you is the biggest thing,” Kirkland said.

Name Rease Dickey and Meleah's Friend Group Copyright San Angelo LIVE!

When the prayer was over, Meleah’s friends offered messages of love and support.

“We love you. We’re here for you. You’re strong and have a lot of people here praying for you,” the group of 7 said.

“You’re a queen. Slay,” Jillian Self, one of the group added.

The group echoed that Meleah is one of the sweetest people that they know and are praying for her and her family.

“We know that God is working really powerfully through her," the group added.