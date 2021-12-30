ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

"You're A Queen. Slay." Wall Community Gathers to Pray for Girl with Rare Brain Condition

By James Bouligny
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BdhB_0dZBSCTO00

WALL, TX – On Wednesday evening, about 6:00 p.m., family and friends gathered on the Wall Hawks Football Field to send prayers of love and support to Meleah Plummer and her family.

Meleah, 15, was diagnosed multiple cavernous malformations in her brain. This has caused serious and severe headaches and vomiting.

Cavernous malformations are clusters of abnormal, small blood vessels and larger, stretched-out and thin-walled blood vessels filled with blood and located in the brain.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, Rease Dickey, one of Meleah’s best friends, asked her mom what she could do and with a few phone calls put on a huge prayer gathering at the Wall Hawks Football Field.

Name Meleah Sign at Hawk Stadium Copyright James Bouligny

“Two days ago, to my mom, I was like ‘What do I do?’ I need to do something. I can’t sit here it’s just not in me,” Rease Dickey said. “So, I just started calling people I knew. Calling (other) moms, ‘Hey, how do you run this?’ To do this, I need help. By everybody helping out, calling people, getting stuff approved, during break it’s kind of hard but everybody was willing to help.”

Name Kevin Kirkland at Hawk Stadium Copyright San Angelo LIVE!

“The family is phenomenal,” Kirkland said. “I’ve known her (Angela, Meleah’s mother) for a long time. Chris is phenomenal…just an incredible family.”

The community showed out for Meleah as about 100 people gathered to send prayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xFq0_0dZBSCTO00

Meleah went to the Shannon Hospital on Christmas day and was stabilized before being flown to Dallas and has been fighting since.

“For me, this is just an honor to get to be with so many people who love her because I don’t know Meleah as well as some of these people or Angela or Chris. I know that when you’re in a spot like this and there is no answer or like you can’t seem to get an answer, knowing that people are standing with you is the biggest thing,” Kirkland said.

Name Rease Dickey and Meleah's Friend Group Copyright San Angelo LIVE!

When the prayer was over, Meleah’s friends offered messages of love and support.

“We love you. We’re here for you. You’re strong and have a lot of people here praying for you,” the group of 7 said.

“You’re a queen. Slay,” Jillian Self, one of the group added.

The group echoed that Meleah is one of the sweetest people that they know and are praying for her and her family.

“We know that God is working really powerfully through her," the group added.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Student in Desperate Need of Prayers

SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is a 15-year-old 10th grade student at Wall High School who was diagnosed with a rare but critical medical condition with her brain. According to Meleah’s parents, Chris and Angela Plummer, the severe headaches and vomiting she has endured since around Christmas are caused by multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on the ventricles to her brain. “This is a very tricky location for something like this and we are not sure how much of this mass will have to be removed,” explained her mother, Angela Plummer.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rare Endangered Tiger Shot and Killed While Attacking Zoo Worker

NAPLES, FL- A cleaning worker was severely injured by an endangered tiger Wednesday at Naples Zoo in Florida after he putting his arm into the big cat’s enclosure. Deputies were called to Naples Zoo around 6:30 p.m. and discovered the tiger with the workers arm still firmly in its mouth. After attempting to get the tiger to let go of the worker, the deputies were forced to shoot the 8-year-old big cat. The tiger let go and was eventually sedated by veterinarians to be examined. According to a zoo representative, the tiger, named Eko, later died. The worker, who was employed by a third-…
NAPLES, FL
San Angelo LIVE!

Merry Christmas!

SAN ANGELO – Merry Christmas from our family to yours!   2021 has been a challenging and rewarding year for all of us and we just wanted to take time on this very special day to say Thank You! Thanks for turning to San Angelo LIVE! over 30 million times in 2021!  You trusted us to bring you the news throughout the year no matter how good or bad that news was.  Thanks to you our audience now is larger than all other media sources combined.   There is no better gift we could receive than you reading and sharing our work. We take our responsibility seriously and we know we have to earn your…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Help Find 2 Missing San Angelo Teens in Time for Christmas

SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo mom is worried as her son, Jonathan Ray Mayville, 16, has been missing since Dec. 18. "Finding him is all I want for Christmas," said Pricilla Mayville. According to mom, her son, a student at Ambleside School of San Angelo, was in good spirits, working and going to school. Mom didn't know of anything that would cause her son to disappear. She said she has filed reports with the police. A few days into Jonathan's disappearance, mom received a call from the parents of a girl who may be a romantic interest of Jonathan. Adelina Raye Ornelas had also gone missing…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Wall, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
San Angelo LIVE!

Santa Claus Is Officially on NORAD's Radar; Track His Journey Here!

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With Christmas morning just a few hours away, keep track of Santa as he makes his whirlwind trip around the globe. According to NORAS, Santa Claus is traveling at nearly 650 miles per second and is bringing holiday cheer to children in all the corners of the world. With more than a billion presents delivered already, keep up with Santa, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and, of course, Rudolph as they dash across the sky. Check out the official NORAD Santa tracker with this link.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
916
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy