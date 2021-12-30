ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[YMMV] Citi Sears Spend Offer: Earn 15% On Gas, Grocery & Restaurants

By William Charles
No direct link to offer, sent out via e-mail. Subject line is unknown. Citi Sears is offering some cardholders 15% back on Gas, Grocery & Restaurants when you spend $500 or more each month from 1/1/2022 until 3/31/2022. Up to 9,000 points. Citi Sears spending offers stack, but none...

