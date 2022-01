When Gene Simmons was recently asked if he had any New Year's resolutions, the KISS bassist and co-vocalist noted a number of areas in which he'd like to grow. That includes amassing more wealth, though Simmons said last year he already makes money at an Olympic level. But for 2022, the rock star known as KISS' "Demon" also wants to become a better person overall, and he spoke of extending compassion and charity to all in an interview with the Toronto Sun last month.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO