Basketball

Area Basketball Teams Scheduled for Tournament Action Today

By Damon Ryan
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Boys basketball this evening, Manitowoc Lincoln looks to snap a 3-game losing streak when the Ships travel to Madison Memorial for a late afternoon (4:30) tipoff. Manitowoc Lutheran faces New Holstein at Kiel...

