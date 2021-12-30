ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pavel Zacha and the Need for Consistency

By Gerard Lionetti
Cover picture for the articleDuring the condensed 2021 season, Pavel Zacha was one of, if not the best forward on the New Jersey Devils roster. He contributed a respectable 35 points in the 50 contests he appeared in, and could seemingly be counted on to help turn the tide when the Devils needed him to....

allaboutthejersey.com

Hischier Scores Twice, including the OT GWG, as Devils Beat the Capitals 4-3

The New Jersey Devils entered Sunday’s matinee against the Washington Capitals losers of nine straight against their Metropolitan Division rivals. They played a really strong game over the first 50 minutes before inexplicably shooting themselves in the foot and putting themselves in a position to lose yet again to the Capitals. Fortunately for them, Nico Hischier stepped up in a big way and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to snap that aforementioned skid and lead the Devils to their third straight win out of the Christmas break.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Year’s Resolutions for the Devils

On this New Year’s Day, it is only fitting to come up with some resolutions the New Jersey Devils should try to adhere to if they want to be more competitive and win more games than they have so far this season. Resolutions are a sort of tradition that a lot of people take on at this time, and even though most of those people probably break those resolutions long before the new year’s end, let’s hope the Devils try to stick to these and get better as the season progresses.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Game Preview #33: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (12-15-5) at the Washington Capitals (20-6-7). SBN Blog: Japers’ Rink. For the New Jersey Devils, goaltender Jon Gillies has returned from the COVID protocol and was back for the Devils’ skate yesterday. Tomas Tatar and Jimmy Vesey remain in protocol for the...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 1/2 - 1/8

Welcome to 2022. The National Hockey League schedule is still beset by postponements due to COVID and COVID-related issues. However, the season continues onward. This past week was shortened to five days of activity, but there was plenty of it within those five days for seven Metropolitan Division teams. The Pittsburgh Penguins ended up being idle due to the aforementioned postponements. The year is a day old and the Carolina Hurricanes remain in first due to tiebreakers after serving Columbus so hard, the Blue Jackets may still be wondering what even happened. In any case, here is a snapshot of the standings ahead of today’s games.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Kings 6, Flyers 3: New year, same Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers head to face off the Los Angeles Kings at the newly renamed Crypto dot com Arena after a 1-0-1 start to the west coast road trip. Despite a calendar flip, the on-ice product was the same as 2021’s. First Period. Well, that didn’t take long. The...
NHL
CBS Boston

‘Good To Be Back’: Bruins Fans Return To TD Garden For First Game In 16 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
