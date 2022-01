Happy new year, Mane Landers! I talked a big game on New Year’s Eve that I would make it past midnight with my family in an Orlando hotel, but I called it a night an hour before the ball dropped. While sipping on a little champagne before bedtime, I watched planes descend on Orlando International Airport and wondered when Orlando City’s new signings would start flying into town. But for now, let’s get to the links!

MLS ・ 20 HOURS AGO