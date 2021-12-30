ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris Teases Something New for 2022 on Social Media [Watch]

By Jess
102.7 KORD
 5 days ago
2022 is shaping up to be a busy year in the world of country music. Many artists are planning tours and new albums, and it appears that Maren Morris is throwing her hat into the ring. The "My Church" singer posted a video on Instagram on Dec. 23, teasing fans that...

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

